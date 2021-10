Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Kamalu Garcia rocketed 10 kills as No. 4 Moanalua overpowered Farrington 25-12, 25-13, 25-20 on Thursday night at Na Menehune’s noisy gym.

Kelia Giusta added seven kills and setter Allexis Iramina had 13 assists. Bailey Kaawa, filling in for senior Zoe Slaughter, had a team-high 13 digs for Moanalua (5-0)

“I really like how we’re starting to figure out the chemistry of the team, where everybody needs to go in terms of defense and offense,” coach Alan Cabanting said.

With spectators attending OIA games for only a second week since the first lockdown in March 2020, Garcia and her teammates looked like the best team in the league. Garcia, a 5-foot-11 sophomore, said the crowd size and intensity — Farrington’s JV team and fans provided plenty of energy — is something new for her.

“It feels very exciting and relieving. In the beginning, I was very nervous because of the crowd and stuff. I’m still getting used to everything. But towards the end, with my teammates cheering me on, it helped me out and I got in the flow of everything,” she said.

Each site in the OIA has a certain restricted capacity. Tickets are sold online at ticketspicket.com.

Farrington came into the match 3-0 in OIA East play. Coach Savanah Kahakai’s Governors played their best volleyball in the third set, pushing Moanalua hard.

“Farrington is really scrappy. Again, they do a really good job really working on the defense and being in the right spot. Especially in the third set, they dug a ton of balls, passed a ton of balls and forced us to pass better and better,” Cabanting said. “They’re a young team, as well, and they’re only going to get better as the season progresses.

Farrington led 8-6 in the third set, but Moanalua’s serving and block turned the momentum back to the team in blue. Cabanting believes Na Menehune have plenty of room for improvement.

“One thing, though, is that again, we’re a young team and we’re running 6-2, so the consistency is still a little bit shaky. Most would say it looks good right now, but I would think that in order for us to compete in the playoffs and the postseason, the consistency needs to be right there,” he said.