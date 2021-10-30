comscore American Savings Bank boosts profit despite reduced lending | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

American Savings Bank boosts profit despite reduced lending

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:51 a.m.

Gains from investment securities helped Hawaii’s third-largest financial institution, American Savings Bank, boost its profit by 58% in the third quarter. Read more

