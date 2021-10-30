Daryl Hall and John Oates cancel, but other performers will go on in Hawaii

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Next week’s easing of restrictions on indoor gatherings solidified a handful of shows planned for the coming months, but it came too late to save one concert that had already been postponed three times.

Daryl Hall &John Oates, the Rock &Roll Hall of Fame inductees known for six No. 1 hits, including “Private Eyes,” “Out of Touch” and “Maneater,” on Friday announced the cancellation of their concert scheduled for Nov. 13 at the Blaisdell Arena, along with a show earlier that week at the Maui Arts &Cultural Center.

“While we are happy to hear about the recently announced new steps that the state of Hawaii is taking to welcome back live events,” the duo said in a statement, “unfortunately, our upcoming shows in November will have to be canceled. This is due to not being able to logistically adjust plans in time. We are disappointed, but we are looking forward to coming to Hawaii as soon as we can. Mahalo to all our amazing fans for their continued support. Refunds are available at point of purchase.”

The dates were originally scheduled for March 2020, but about two weeks before that, the COVID-19 pandemic shut down much of the United States.

Though BAMP Project President Matty Hazelgrove lamented the cancellation — BAMP was collaborating with Live Nation on the show — he chose to look at the positive in the wake of Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s announcement earlier this week that live venues will be allowed to go to full capacity starting Wednesday as long as vaccination and masking are required of all attendees.

“We are happy to be rounding the corner on the limitations of gatherings and can’t wait until we can all come together soon and celebrate art/music/entertainment together as a community,” Hazelgrove said Friday via text.

Friday’s announcement by Hall &Oates leaves Filipino American comedian Jo Koy as the first act to grace a stage at Blaisdell Arena since the onset of the pandemic 19 months ago. Koy, a Hawaii favorite who memorably sold out 11 shows at the Blaisdell Concert Hall in 2017 and later filmed a Netflix special at the arena, is slated for three shows in three nights, Nov. 26-28.

A day after Blangiardi’s Wednesday news conference, Koy promoted the dates across his social media accounts.

Besides Koy, promoters and venues have confirmed that upcoming shows featuring comedians Bill Maher and Nikki Glaser, comedian Tom Segura, soul legend Smokey Robinson and reggae group Steel Pulse are among those that will go on as announced.

Hazelgrove said the National Parks’ two December shows at The Republik are being moved to September and that the venue will not be able to join the fun for now because its lack of seating means it is classified as an “interactive” venue. Crowds at such venues are capped at 150 for a few more weeks and then at 300.

“We’re anxiously awaiting when interactive events can be full-capacity,” Hazelgrove said. “We’re super happy that they are making steps to open things back up for us, but it’s just not there yet for us to be able to do the interactive events at The Republik with a financial model that makes sense.”

The pandemic delayed Maher’s 10th annual visit through Hawaii. Promoter Rick Bartalini, who has brought Maher — and some guests — all of those years, presented a pair of Maher shows in the San Francisco Bay Area last month. He said crowds have been cooperative and shows have gone smoothly.

Bartalini opened each of those sold-out shows with an announcement that anyone spotted removing their mask would be ejected, with no refund, a proclamation that was met with applause. With Hawaii’s high vaccination rates, he expects shows will go smoothly here as well.

“People want to be safe,” Bartalini said.