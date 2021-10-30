comscore Daryl Hall and John Oates cancel, but other performers will go on in Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Daryl Hall and John Oates cancel, but other performers will go on in Hawaii

  • By Sjarif Goldstein sgoldstein@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:52 a.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2018 Comedian Jo Koy will be the first act to grace a stage at Blaisdell Arena since the onset of the pandemic 19 months ago.

Next week’s easing of restrictions on indoor gatherings solidified a handful of shows planned for the coming months, but it came too late to save one concert that had already been postponed three times. Read more

