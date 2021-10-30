Hawaii restaurants’ revenue loss worse than thought
By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:52 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Golden Duck restaurant owner Aaron Fong believes that his business, which relies heavily on kamaaina, remains depressed partly because of the requirement to show a COVID-19 vaccine card or negative test result.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Golden Duck restaurant owner Aaron Fong, right, talked to a guest Friday at his restaurant in Moiliili.