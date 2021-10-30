comscore Hawaii restaurants’ revenue loss worse than thought | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii restaurants’ revenue loss worse than thought

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:52 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Golden Duck restaurant owner Aaron Fong believes that his business, which relies heavily on kamaaina, remains depressed partly because of the requirement to show a COVID-19 vaccine card or negative test result.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Golden Duck restaurant owner Aaron Fong, right, talked to a guest Friday at his restaurant in Moiliili.

    Golden Duck restaurant owner Aaron Fong, right, talked to a guest Friday at his restaurant in Moiliili.

A new Hawaii Restaurant Association survey suggests that industry revenue declines in the past two months were worse than anticipated, prompting a renewed call to lift seating capacity limits. Read more

