The Hawaii Hilo volleyball squad concluded its road trip by getting swept 25-12, 25-21, 25-17 by Biola in California on Friday.

Bria Beale had 10 kills for the Vulcans, who fell to 13-4 overall and 10-3 in the PacWest. The Eagles improved to 14-7, 10-3.

Hawaii Hilo returns home to host Academy of Art next Friday.

Hawaii Pacific loses in straight sets

Concordia University swept Hawaii Pacific 25-20, 25-15, 25-13 in Irvine, Calif., on Friday.

Senior Lauren Christie led the Sharks with eight kills.

The Eagles were on fire, with Kirra Schulz finishing with 21 kills and Kennedy Farley adding 12 to help Concordia move to 15-6 overall, 10-4 in the PacWest.

Hawaii Pacific drops to 4-18, 3-11.

Hawaii Pacific closes its road trip today in San Diego facing Point Loma at Golden Gym.