comscore Saint Louis delivers shocking blowout of Kamehameha | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Saint Louis delivers shocking blowout of Kamehameha

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:13 a.m.
  JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Saint Louis cornerback Xander Vincent (23), middle, celebrates with teammates after an interception against the Kamehameha Warriors during the second quarter.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Saint Louis cornerback Xander Vincent (23), middle, celebrates with teammates after an interception against the Kamehameha Warriors during the second quarter.

  JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Saint Louis OL Jonah Savaiinaea lifted Keola Apduhan after a touchdown against Kamehameha on Friday.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Saint Louis OL Jonah Savaiinaea lifted Keola Apduhan after a touchdown against Kamehameha on Friday.

  JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Saint Louis defensive lineman Joshua Sagapolutele (90) and linebacker Blaze Holani (15) work to bring down Kamehameha quarterback Kealii Ah Yat.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Saint Louis defensive lineman Joshua Sagapolutele (90) and linebacker Blaze Holani (15) work to bring down Kamehameha quarterback Kealii Ah Yat.

AJ Bianco passed for three touchdowns as No. 3 Saint Louis stunned No. 1 Kamehameha 41-7 to stay alive in the ILH title chase. Read more

