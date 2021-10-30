University of Hawaii has a sense of urgency as it faces Utah State on the road

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

LOGAN, UTAH >> During a break betwen dinner and evening meetings, University of Hawaii football coach Todd Graham decided to brush off an old skill.

He went to the piano in the hotel lobby and played a melody.

“Only song I know,” said Graham, who then disappeared into another meeting ahead of today’s road game against Utah State.

After a week of fundamentals-specific practices and a new travel plan, Graham is hopeful the Rainbow Warriors also will be in tune for this crossover game between Mountain West teams. The Aggies are atop the Mountain Division at 3-1. The Warriors, who are 1-2 in league play, probably need to win their final five regular-season games for a chance to seize the West title.

“I know they’re in a position where it’s kind of playoffs for them,” USU coach Blake Anderson said. “I’ve been there before where you just can’t afford to let another conference game slip. You’re going to get their best effort, and it’s kind of a win-or-go-home, playoff-type mentality for them, I’m sure.”

Graham said: “I would call it a sense of urgency. Our deal is being motivated every day.”

The Warriors, who usually depart two days ahead of a game, left Honolulu on a nonstop, red-eye flight on Wednesday. After landing in Salt Lake City, they made the 85-mile drive to Logan. They had a walk-through session on Thursday, and a 90-minute practice Friday at Logan High. After that, they went through their ceremonial 100-yard walk at Maverik Stadium. Forrmer UH linebacker Lance “Keke” Williams, who plays for a pro rugby team in Utah, was the guest speaker.

“He did a great job,” Graham said, adding, “our guys had a good week. It was a long haul here. We had to fly out Wednesday night, which is tough. It’s hard to get here, but our guys really settled in. We got good preparation. We feel good about where we’re at.”

The Warriors are wishful that No. 1 quarterback Chevan Cordeiro will be available. Cordeiro did not take a quarterback snap the past three games — he was a game-day scratch against New Mexico State last week — because of an upper-body ailment. If Cordeiro can play, there also will be a role for freshman Brayden Schager, who is 2-1 as a starter.

The Aggies used a two-quarterback system early in the season. But Logan Bonner now takes the bulk of the snaps. Andrew Peasley is better on read-option keepers (career average of 10.0 yards per carry).

The Aggies are concerned about two Calvins. USU running back Calvin Tyler underwent hand surgery two weeks ago and his availability is questionable. Anderson said UH’s Calvin Turner is playmaker. Turner, who averages 5.9 yards per carry, leads the Warriors with 44 receptions and nine touchdowns.

“Home run speed,” Anderson said of Turner, who is used as a receiver, running back, wildcat quarterback and returner. “A ton of different things he can do, bring to the table. … You miss a tackle, he’s going to change the score on you. … He is without a doubt in the conversation for most versatile, diverse kind of threat.”

The Aggies counter with Deven Thompkins, who is third nationally in receiving yards (131.9 per game). On 88 targets, Thompkins has 56 catches (16.5 yards per reception) while mishandling only two. Thompkins can align at all five receiver spots.

“The thing that makes him great is his work ethic,” Anderson said of Thompkins. “The guy is the hardest worker on the field every day at practice. (Defenses) can take him away at times, but we’re perfectly fine throwing the ball to everybody on the field.”