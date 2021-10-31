Editorial | Insight Meanwhile, state advances ball at Halawa By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 9:19 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The three former governors’ call to prioritize housing at the Aloha Stadium site and adjacent acreage — about 98 acres total — comes as work is underway on the state’s official vision. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The three former governors’ call to prioritize housing at the Aloha Stadium site and adjacent acreage — about 98 acres total — comes as work is underway on the state’s official vision. What was once seen as one massive project has been divided into two by the state Department of Accounting and General Services (DAGS): Qualified developers are now competitively bidding to redevelop real estate around the stadium first, followed by another bidding process for a new Halawa stadium to come later. The New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District (NASED) currently is seeking proposals for the non-stadium development, with initial submittals due by Dec. 3, finalists selected by the end of January, and DAGS picking a winning bid by September. Meanwhile, the request for proposals for a new Halawa stadium is expected by year’s end. NASED plans say a stadium developer might have to finance most of a new facility and get an agreed-upon sum from the state to maintain it for 30-40 years. State legislators this year reduced an earlier $350 million appropriation for NASED to $170 million. NASED details will be dependent on developers’ bids — but conceptual plans for the entire area by DAGS suggest a new stadium, about 3,300 homes, 650 hotel rooms, retail space, offices and at least 4,000 parking spots. Previous Story Editorial: Review Aloha Stadium plan