Meanwhile, state advances ball at Halawa

The three former governors’ call to prioritize housing at the Aloha Stadium site and adjacent acreage — about 98 acres total — comes as work is underway on the state’s official vision. Read more

What was once seen as one massive project has been divided into two by the state Department of Accounting and General Services (DAGS): Qualified developers are now competitively bidding to redevelop real estate around the stadium first, followed by another bidding process for a new Halawa stadium to come later.

The New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District (NASED) currently is seeking proposals for the non-stadium development, with initial submittals due by Dec. 3, finalists selected by the end of January, and DAGS picking a winning bid by September.

Meanwhile, the request for proposals for a new Halawa stadium is expected by year’s end. NASED plans say a stadium developer might have to finance most of a new facility and get an agreed-upon sum from the state to maintain it for 30-40 years. State legislators this year reduced an earlier $350 million appropriation for NASED to $170 million.

NASED details will be dependent on developers’ bids — but conceptual plans for the entire area by DAGS suggest a new stadium, about 3,300 homes, 650 hotel rooms, retail space, offices and at least 4,000 parking spots.