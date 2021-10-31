Column: Hawaii workers’ needs, concerns neglected

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
2020 DECEMBER 02 CTY UNEMPLOYMENT RALLY HSA PHOTO BY CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
A small group of members and supporters of the Hawaii Workers Center held a holiday-themed rally in front of the Department of Labor and Industrials Relations (DLIR) to protest the state’s poor handling of unemployment benefits on Thursday, December 3, 2020. Organizers attempted to deliver a “Scrooge Award” to DLIR director Anne Perreira-Eustaquio, complete with a stocking filled with coal, but were turned away by law enforcement at the door. The group then marched to the State Capitol to symbolically address convened lawmakers and Governor David Ige from the rotunda floor. Pictured at the rally is John Witeck in front of the DLIR offices on Punchbowl Street.