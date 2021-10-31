Art happenings at Oahu’s galleries and museums

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Note: Pandemic safety protocols for in-person events are being enforced.

Arts & Letters Nu‘uanu

“Susan Maddux: A Kind of Homecoming”: After making work about Hawaii on the mainland for 30 years, L.A.-based artist Susan Maddux returns to her hometown for a residency at the Chinatown shop. A fiber artist and painter, Maddux makes large-scale acrylic paintings on canvas then folds them to transform the materials into wall sculptures. She expects to participate in workshops sponsored by Na Mea Hawai‘i. Through Dec. 5. Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays; free admission. Info: artsandlettersnuuanu.org

Hawaii State Art Museum

“Altered States”:Group show highlighting unique and alternative visions of the world. Artists include Isami Doi, Francis Dubois, Sally French, Madeline Soder and Masami Teraoka. Through December.

“Containment”:Another group exhibition showcasing works that explore the concept of containment, ranging from traditional and nontraditional vessels, abstract forms and architecture that acts as containers for objects and individuals. The long list of artists includes Derek Bencomo, Christopher Edwards, Lynda Hess, Pat Kramer, Kirk Kurokawa, Yukio Ozaki, Mari Sakamoto, Laura Smith, Toshiko Takaezu and David Vitarelli. Through December. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; free admission. Info: hisam.hawaii.gov

Honolulu Museum of Art

“Artists of Hawai‘i Now”:Leading and emerging contemporary artists of Hawaii explore some of our most pressing issues. Artists: Na‘alehu Anthony, Gwen Arkin, Andy Behrle, Gaye Chan, Jennifer Goya, Lynda Hess, Christopher Kahunahana, Kapulani Landgraf, Daniel Kauwila Mahi, Lanakila Mangauil, John Mantanona, Manu Mei-Singh, Nicole Naone, Cara Oba, Kyle Oba, Aura Reyes, Juvana Soliven, Noe Tanigawa. Through Jan. 16.

“Among Friends — Collaboration in Japanese Art”:A combination of painting, calligraphy, poetry and ceramics reveal connections between painter/calligrapher Tomioka Tessai (1836–1924); his mentor, the nun Otagaki Rengetsu (1791-1875), a poet and artist; and Hashimoto Kansetsu (1883–1945), who reinvented the traditional concept of the scholar-artist. Through Feb. 27. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-­Sundays, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Fridays-Sundays. Admission $10-$20. Reservation required; Info: honolulumuseum.org

Shangri La Museum of Islamic Art, Culture & Design

The former Doris Duke residence has a new self-guided tour and a new exhibition space, the Qajar Gallery, showcasing a rare collection of works from the Qajar Empire of Iran during the 18th and 19th centuries. Qajar art was not widely collected in the early 20th century, so the Duke collection has some rare pieces. The exhibition also features a hand-woven carpet commissioned from Turquoise Mountain, a nonprofit in Afghanistan, which used carpets in Shangri La’s collection as inspiration. Tours are Thursdays-Saturdays and are accessible by organized tour only, with groups limited to 10. November tours are already full. Tickets for December tours will be released 10 a.m. Monday at honolulumuseum.org/shangri-la. Cost includes admission to the Honolulu Museum of Art ($20-$25).

Online only

“The Feeling of Han: Portraits of Postwar Korea (1956-7)”: Color photos taken by third-generation Korean American Marie Ann Yoo. Born in 1936 and raised in Hawaii, Yoo developed a friendship with Syngman Rhee, then principal of the Korean Central School. Rhee later became president of South Korea, inviting Yoo and her mother to South Korea, where she was able to document the beginnings of the nation emerging from a bitter war. The Korean word “han,” which has no English translation, evokes a feeling of nostalgia for Koreans. To access the collection, visit marieannhanyoo.com, click on the collection tab and insert the password: Koreasociety.