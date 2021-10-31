Features | K-Drama K-Drama: Seongjoon urges Donghui to marry him on ‘Father, I Will Take Care of You’ By Jeff Chung, Special to the Star-Advertiser Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! COURTESY JEFF CHUNG Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV. This week’s synopses Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. This week’s synopses “Father, I Will Take Care of You” Episode 27 6:40 p.m. today Seongjoon sets out to find Miyoung, whom he believes is his mother. Mijoo hires a famous writer in Donghui’s stead. Seeing Donghui agonizing over writing, Seongjoon tells her to just get married to him. Episode 28 7:45 p.m. today Seongjoon is upset at seeing Donghui busy at work at the office. Mijoo reminds him that Donghui is an office assistant. With reporters surrounding his place, Seongshik is stuck at the office. Seongjoon discovers something new about Hyungseob. “Lovers of the Red Sky” Episode 11 7:45 p.m. Monday Cheon-ki resolves to paint the royal portrait when she learns that Ma Wang has possessed Ha Ram, while Yangmyeong prepares for the ritual to seal Ma Wang. Ha Ram does not want Cheon-ki to paint the royal portrait. Episode 12 7:45 p.m. Tuesday To save Ha Ram, Cheon-ki throws herself into completing the royal portrait. Joo-hyang discovers that his father, King Seongjo, has in mind to crown Yang-myeong as the new crown prince. “Secrets and Lies” Episodes 37-38 7:45 p.m. Wednesday Myung-jun denies to Hwa-kyung that Woo-jung is his daughter. Woo-jung breaks down in tears telling her mother that she refuses to see Myung-jun again. Yeon-hee threatens Ju-won to go away and never to come back. Jae-bin witnesses Hwa-kyung professing her affection to Do-bin. Episodes 39-40 7:45 p.m. Thursday Woo-jung finds out Hwa-kyung is behind her kidnapping. Yeon-hee asks Chairman Oh to train Hwa-kyung as his successor. She urges Ju-won’s boss to give her the pink slip. Chairman Oh breaks down after finding out that Hwa-kyung was adopted. Jae-bin runs into Hyun-sook and overhears Chang-soo and Hyun-sook’s conversation. “One the Woman” Episode 7 7:55 p.m. Friday Yeon-ju ends up answering the summons at Seopyeong. The car she and Seung-wook take to Seopyeong suddenly encounters brake issues; both of their lives teeter in the balance. Yoo-jun is dumbfounded that Yeon-ju doesn’t recognize who he is. Episode 8 7:55 p.m. Saturday Yeon-ju’s memory comes flooding back after getting hit in the head with a brick. She remembers that she’s really after the culprit behind her grandmother’s hit-and-run accident 14 years ago. Seung-wook finds himself being drawn to Yeon-ju with each passing day. Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com. Previous Story Hall and Oates’ November concerts in Hawaii canceled