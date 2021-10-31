K-Drama: Seongjoon urges Donghui to marry him on ‘Father, I Will Take Care of You’

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This week’s synopses

“Father, I Will Take Care of You”

Episode 27

6:40 p.m. today

Seongjoon sets out to find Miyoung, whom he believes is his mother. Mijoo hires a famous writer in Donghui’s stead. Seeing Donghui agonizing over writing, Seongjoon tells her to just get married to him.

Episode 28

7:45 p.m. today

Seongjoon is upset at seeing Donghui busy at work at the office. Mijoo reminds him that Donghui is an office assistant. With reporters surrounding his place, Seongshik is stuck at the ­office. Seongjoon discovers something new about Hyungseob.

“Lovers of the Red Sky”

Episode 11

7:45 p.m. Monday

Cheon-ki resolves to paint the royal portrait when she learns that Ma Wang has possessed Ha Ram, while Yangmyeong prepares for the ritual to seal Ma Wang. Ha Ram does not want Cheon-ki to paint the royal portrait.

Episode 12

7:45 p.m. Tuesday

To save Ha Ram, Cheon-ki throws herself into completing the royal portrait. Joo-hyang discovers that his father, King Seongjo, has in mind to crown Yang-myeong as the new crown prince.

“Secrets and Lies”

Episodes 37-38

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

Myung-jun denies to Hwa-kyung that Woo-jung is his daughter. Woo-jung breaks down in tears telling her mother that she refuses to see Myung-jun again. Yeon-hee threatens Ju-won to go away and never to come back. Jae-bin witnesses Hwa-kyung professing her affection to Do-bin.

Episodes 39-40

7:45 p.m. Thursday

Woo-jung finds out Hwa-kyung is behind her kidnapping. Yeon-hee asks Chairman Oh to train Hwa-kyung as his successor. She urges Ju-won’s boss to give her the pink slip. Chairman Oh breaks down after finding out that Hwa-kyung was adopted. Jae-bin runs into Hyun-sook and overhears Chang-soo and Hyun-sook’s conversation.

“One the Woman”

Episode 7

7:55 p.m. Friday

Yeon-ju ends up answering the summons at Seopyeong. The car she and Seung-wook take to Seopyeong suddenly encounters brake issues; both of their lives teeter in the balance. Yoo-jun is dumbfounded that Yeon-ju doesn’t recognize who he is.

Episode 8

7:55 p.m. Saturday

Yeon-ju’s memory comes flooding back after getting hit in the head with a brick. She remembers that she’s really after the culprit behind her grandmother’s hit-and-run accident 14 years ago. Seung-wook finds himself being drawn to Yeon-ju with each passing day.

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com.