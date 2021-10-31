comscore Department of Education launches Hawaiian immersion distance-learning program | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Department of Education launches Hawaiian immersion distance-learning program

  • By Jayna Omaye jomaye@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:17 p.m.

Two months into the school year, the state Department of Education has launched a distance-learning program for Hawaiian immersion students. While some say they are grateful to have the option, others say it’s long overdue. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Senate confirms new judges, including 5 women

Scroll Up