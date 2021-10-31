comscore Hawaii consumers advised to shop early due to shipping, supply issues | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii consumers advised to shop early due to shipping, supply issues

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:35 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Thinker Toys owner Brad Ishii anticipates a shortage of larger toys, like these German-made Bruder replica trucks. Ishii is one of many Hawaii retailers faced with supply-chain issues and shipping woes.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Thinker Toys owner Brad Ishii anticipates a shortage of larger toys, like these German-made Bruder replica trucks. Ishii is one of many Hawaii retailers faced with supply-chain issues and shipping woes.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Thinker Toys owner Brad Ishii showed some of the popular fidget toys for sale at his Kahala Mall store on Thursday. Fidget toys are smaller and able to ship more easily from their manufacturers.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Thinker Toys owner Brad Ishii showed some of the popular fidget toys for sale at his Kahala Mall store on Thursday. Fidget toys are smaller and able to ship more easily from their manufacturers.

If you think it’s too early to shop for the holidays, take some advice from Hawaii retailers who began ordering their holiday inventory as early as January in anticipation of supply-chain and shipping problems and are still waiting for their full orders to arrive. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Senate confirms new judges, including 5 women

Scroll Up