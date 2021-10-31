Hawaii consumers advised to shop early due to shipping, supply issues
By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:35 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Thinker Toys owner Brad Ishii anticipates a shortage of larger toys, like these German-made Bruder replica trucks. Ishii is one of many Hawaii retailers faced with supply-chain issues and shipping woes.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Thinker Toys owner Brad Ishii showed some of the popular fidget toys for sale at his Kahala Mall store on Thursday. Fidget toys are smaller and able to ship more easily from their manufacturers.