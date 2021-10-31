comscore Skywatch: Lunar eclipse, meteors enliven November sky | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Skywatch: Lunar eclipse, meteors enliven November sky

  By 'Imiloa Astronomy Center of Hawaii
  • Today
  • Updated 1:23 a.m.
As Nahiku (the Big Dipper) sinks below the western horizon, Iwakeli‘i (Cassiopeia) and Kalupeakawelo (the Great Square of Pegasus) climb high into the northeastern sky, signaling the arrival of Makali‘i (Pleiades) in the star house ‘Aina Ko‘olau on the star compass. Read more

