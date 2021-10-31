Sports | TV Radio Television and radio – Oct. 31, 2021 Today Updated 9:57 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. On the air Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station. **—retelecast. ***—delayed. x—subject to blackout. Check your TV guide for latest updates. TODAY TIME TV CH HT AUTO RACING NASCAR Cup Series: Xfinity 500 8 a.m. KHNL 8 8 NHRA: Dodge/SRT Nationals 11 a.m. FS1 NA/214 75 BASKETBALL: NBA Jazz at Bucks 1 p.m. NBATV NA/242* 92* Rockets at Lakers 4:30 p.m. SPCSN 23/218 69 BASKETBALL: NBA G League Ignite at Skyforce 10 a.m. NBATV NA/242* 92* BASEBALL: MLB Playoffs, World Series Game 5: Astros at Braves 2:15 p.m. KHON 3 3 FOOTBALL: NFL 49ers at Bears 7 a.m. KHON 3 3 Steelers at Browns 7 a.m. KGMB 7 7 Buccaneers at Saints 10:25 a.m. KHON 3 3 Cowboys at Vikings 2:20 p.m. KHNL 8 8 GOLF: PGA Bermuda Championship, final round 7 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86 HOCKEY: NHL Sabres at Kings 10 a.m. BSW 20/226 81* Canadiens at Ducks 10 a.m. BSSC 31/228 82* Rangers at Kraken 3 p.m. NHLN NA/240* 93* SOCCER English: Leeds United at Norwich City 4 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87 French: Stade de Reims at Bordeaux 4 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA French: AS Monaco at Brest 6 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA English: West Ham United at Aston Villa 6:30 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87 MLS: Sporting K.C. at Minnesota Utd. 7 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70 Italian: Napoli at Salernitana 7 a.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83 College men: Indiana at Maryland 7 a.m. BIGTEN NA/248* 79* College women: Stanford at USC 9 a.m. PAC12 NA/232* 252* College women: Washington St. at Oregon St. 9 a.m. P12WA NA/235* 257* NWSL: Louisville at Gotham 9 a.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83 College women: Big 10 Tourney, Ohio St at Purdue 9 a.m. BIGTEN NA/248* 79* French: Marseille at Clermont Foot 9:45 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA College men: Stanford at Washington 11 a.m. PAC12 NA/232* 252* College women: California at UCLA 11 a.m. P12LA NA/233* 254* TENNIS ATP: St. Petersburg, Vienna 3 a.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84* WTA: Cluj Napoca, Courmayeur 3 a.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84 ATP: Paris, Billie Jean King Cup Finals 11:30 p.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84* VOLLEYBALL: College Women Georgia at Alabama 6 a.m. SEC NA/220 40* Wisconsin at Purdue 6 a.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73 West Virginia at Iowa State 8 a.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73 Washington at UCLA 1 p.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73 MONDAY TIME TV CH HT BASKETBALL: NBA Raptors at Knicks 1:30 p.m. NBATV NA/242* 92* Thunder at Clippers 4:30 p.m. BSSD NA/227 NA Thunder at Clippers 4:30 p.m. BSSC 31/228 82* BASKETBALL: College Exhibition: Rogers State at Oklahoma 2 p.m. BSW 20/226 81* Eastern New Mexico at Arizona 4 p.m. PAC12 NA/232* 252* FOOTBALL: NFL Giants at Chiefs 2 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70 HOCKEY: NHL Capitals at Lightning 1 p.m. NHLN NA/240* 93* SOCCER Italian: Benevento vs. Brescia 12:30 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA Italian: SPAL vs. Perugia Calcio 3 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA Italian: Parma vs. Vicenza Calcio 6 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA Eng. Premier: Wolverhampton vs. Everton 10 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87 TENNIS ATP Paris; Billie Jean King Cup Finals midnight TENNIS NA/243* 84* VOLLEYBALL: High School Girls OIA: Kapolei vs. Mililani 7 p.m. SPCOC 16 NA RADIO TODAY TIME NFL: Dolphins at Bills 7 a.m. 1420-AM / 92.7-FM NFL: 49ers at Bears 7 a.m. 1500-AM NFL: Patriots at Chargers 10:05 a.m. or JIP 1420-AM / 92.7-FM NFL: Jaguars at Seahawks 10:05 a.m. 990-AM MLB World Series, G5: Astros at Braves 2:15 p.m. or JIP 1420-AM / 92.7-FM NFL: Cowboys at Vikings 2:20 p.m. 1500-AM NBA: Rockets at Lakers 4:30 p.m. 990-AM MONDAY TIME STATION NFL: Giants at Chiefs 2 p.m. TBD Previous Story Hawaii football team has no answer in falling to Utah State