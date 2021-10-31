Hawaii quarterback Chevan Cordeiro solid in return from injury

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

LOGAN, UTAH >> The week’s biggest mystery was secretly solved five days ahead of Saturday’s football game between Hawaii and Utah State.

“I threw a couple on Monday, and felt good,” said UH co-captain Chevan Cordeiro, who had not played quarterback in a month because of an upper-body ailment. “The whole week, I had that mindset I was going to play. … I got my zip back. I was fully 100 (percent).”

Cordeiro started, and went 23-for-39 for 296 yards and three touchdowns. He also averaged 5.3 yards on four non-sack keepers and scrambles. His lone interception was on a deflected pass.

“I was on the sideline for three games,” Cordeiro said. “It was good getting used to (game conditions) again.”

On UH’s first possession after USU extended the lead to 51-31, cornerback Zahodri Jackson sacked Cordeiro. But it was ruled — and then confirmed — that Jackson’s tackle was a targeting violation. Cordeiro did not play after that.

“I think he played with a lot of heart,” UH coach Todd Graham said of Cordeiro. “That’s why I didn’t put him in in the end, because he got hit pretty hard.”

Cordeiro said: “I’m good. I stood straight up (after the hit). I think I was ready go back in the game.”

Brayden Schager, a true freshman who is 2-1 as a UH starter, had a rough fourth quarter. His first pass was intercepted. He also was sacked three times, including one that resulted in a lost fumble.

Tavai tangled up in rule

Of UH’s 10 penalties, a unique call was a blind-side foul against defensive end Justus Tavai. When the Warriors tried to swap defensive linemen, the Aggies went to a hurry-up call. While running onto the field, Tavai bumped into an Aggie, adding 15 yards to a 3-yard rush.

“They called a blind-side penalty on me,” Tavai said. “I don’t know what the refs called. It’s just up to them. We just have to keep on playing.”

Nishigaya visits end zone

Slotback Koali Nishigaya’s third catch of the season was his first touchdown of the year. Nishigaya’s 12-yard reception on an out route cut UH’s deficit to 41-17 with 2:34 left in the third quarter.

“It felt good,” Nishigaya said of the catch, “but we didn’t get what we wanted.”

Cordeiro and Nishigaya were teammates at Saint Louis School during the 2017 season. “I played with him my sophomore year,” Nishigaya said. “I think he has some trust in me. I’m glad he gave me an opportunity in the end zone.”

Utah State fans have a ball

Each year, the Utah State-hosted “Howl” is one of the state’s largest Halloween costume parties. Many USU students participated in the event on Friday night, then returned to campus — in costume — for Saturday’s football game. Sitting in Maverik Stadium’s stands behind the UH sideline, the Aggies’ students turned the game into a 3-hour, 33-minute roast.

The USU students appeared to have studied the Warriors’ roster. A favorite chant was: “We want Tiger! We want Tiger!” It was a call for UH defensive back Tiger Peterson.

“They came with their energy,” UH defensive lineman Pita Tonga said. “They came ready for the game. They were heckling us the whole time. Props to them. They kept it up the whole game. I felt it was a good part of the football experience.”

It was the second road game in which the host team’s fans were behind the UH sideline. The same seating format was in place for New Mexico State’s homecoming game last month.

For the game against San Diego State at the Ching Complex this coming week, the UH students are assigned seats behind the ‘Ewa end zone.