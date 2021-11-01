comscore Column: Haiku Stairs worth saving, plan options do exist | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Haiku Stairs worth saving, plan options do exist

  • By Bill Cunningham
  • Today
  • Bill Cunningham is retired as a teacher in public secondary schools here, and has served as a member and vice chairman of the Kaneohe Neighborhood Board.

    Bill Cunningham is retired as a teacher in public secondary schools here, and has served as a member and vice chairman of the Kaneohe Neighborhood Board.

Over the years, when a public attraction has resulted in trespassing or other problems as a means of entrance, we have not solved the problem by simply destroying the attraction. Instead, we have worked out a suitable access. Read more

Previous Story
Column: Hawaii workers’ needs, concerns neglected

Scroll Up