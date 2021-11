Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Going to movies risky, with masks removed; Protect Oahu’s water now against fuel leakage; Beyond robo-calls, new nuisance via ‘spoofing’. Read more

The recent opening of indoor events is welcome, but enforcing the mask mandate is key.

I went to a movie at Consolidated Theatres at Ward last week and found that nearly everyone took off their mask as soon as they sat down, and the theater did nothing about it. I’ve contacted all the immuno-compromised people I know to warn them that attending movies here is still not safe.

I’m disappointed, as I was looking forward to seeing many of the movies coming out this fall.

Kathleen Norris

Makiki

Build new stadium at old stadium location

The three former governors are spot-on. The only change I would suggest is building the stadium on the old Honolulu Stadium site in Moiliili. It will be less expensive than building on an already cramped University of Hawaii- Manoa campus. The stadium could house 25,000 seats. Parking was the issue before but most of this could be eliminated with triple-decker parking around the stadium.

This site is on the bus line and walking distance from UH. Shuttle buses could be run to bring in fans from a remote location with a nominal charge to offset the cost of the buses. It could also be used for high school sports to bring in more income and maybe even have a peanut lady in front. Right now, the site is home to some of the homeless and not being well used by the public. Repurposing of this asset makes sense.

Ken Takeya

Kailua

Stop publishing photos of dogs illegally in parks

As a park user of Ala Moana, Kakaako and Kewalo parks, I was very disappointed with the photograph of a man and his two dogs running in Ala Moana Park, taken by one of your photographers. It was sensationalizing and condoning the act of people breaking the park laws and rule.

There are no animals allowed at any of the three parks. People already don’t follow the law, and if they see such photographs, they just continue breaking the law.

I encounter people all the time with their pets and explain to them that there are blue signs all over the parks prohibiting animals. They say that they know, but keep breaking the law and are confrontational. We don’t need the newspapers condoning the breaking of the laws.

Jonathan T.K. Peterson

Ward

Protect Oahu’s water now against fuel leakage

It is imperative that the water quality in Oahu be protected. The fuel tanks at Red Hill are old and too dangerous to remain.

As a citizen of Oahu, I know if the tanks leak again, it will harm us and the ecosystem. A 96% chance of a leak in the next 10 years is not acceptable and the Navy needs to step up and make drastic change.

Savannah Crosby

Kapalama

Navy, do right thing and move aging fuel tanks

The Navy needs to move its aging Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage tanks from above our groundwater aquifer. That’s 250 million gallons of fuel precariously perched above our precious aquifer.

Considering the 20 vertical fuel storage tanks — each standing 250 feet, or 20 stories high, with their wall thickness already eroded to one-third of their original quarter-inch thickness — we have a disaster waiting to happen. Despite the Navy’s best efforts to prevent fuel leakage, a single earthquake is all it would take.

Have you ever had no water coming out of your faucets for a couple of days? Imagine no water coming out of your faucets permanently.

While this issue is presently being engaged at local levels, our congressional delegation and governor need to elevate this issue to the national level.

We cannot afford any more delays. The Navy needs to do the right thing: remove its aging bulk fuel storage tanks without further delay.

Ed Uchida

Hawaii Kai

Watching sports more enjoyable than politics

Finally relief and joy: the return of sports! Contrast watching sports versus following the murky mess of political dramas.

Sporting events begin and end. Rules are clear and transparent. Actions can be examined minutely with trained cameras. There are heroes. Winners and their fans cheer. Losers and their fans grieve. All prepare for the next event.

Political games never end. Rules are vague and nebulous. People cannot see or know what is really happening. There are no real heroes. And now an obvious loser will not accept defeat.

Donald Trump plays golf — yet his unsportsmanlike behavior has mired us in endless angst, anger and depression.

It is tiresome and alarming when balls must be recounted, score cards adjusted, and golf courses redrawn while aggrieved losers storm and wreck political locker rooms.

Hoorah for the return of what we can see, know, understand and celebrate.

Suzanne Hammer

Kailua

Beyond robo-calls, new nuisance via ‘spoofing’

We’ve all gotten robo-calls from India or Nigeria, but now I have a new problem.

Phone calls from folks throughout the nation (two calls as I write this), angry that someone from my phone number had called them: “I’m returning your call!”

I have to explain that someone from India had “spoofed” (copied) my phone number. They quickly understand.

My question: Why hasn’t the Federal Communications Commission done anything?

Creighton Goldsmith

Puunui

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter