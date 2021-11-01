comscore Hawaii retailers rushing toward record holiday sales | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii retailers rushing toward record holiday sales

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:36 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM After two years of lagging sales, retailers cannot wait for holiday buyers. On Halloween, Christmas decorations were already up in Waikiki as a couple dressed in costumes walked past a festive sign at the Royal Hawaiian Center.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    After two years of lagging sales, retailers cannot wait for holiday buyers. On Halloween, Christmas decorations were already up in Waikiki as a couple dressed in costumes walked past a festive sign at the Royal Hawaiian Center.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS In the U.S. there were 10.4 million job openings at the end of August, the highest on record since at least December 2000, evidence that the pandemic still has a grip on the economy, with many companies struggling to fill the open jobs. A customer walks behind a sign at a Nordstrom store seeking employees in Coral Gables, Fla.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    In the U.S. there were 10.4 million job openings at the end of August, the highest on record since at least December 2000, evidence that the pandemic still has a grip on the economy, with many companies struggling to fill the open jobs. A customer walks behind a sign at a Nordstrom store seeking employees in Coral Gables, Fla.

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Hawaii, with some retailers putting out holiday decorations and launching Black Friday sales promotions even before Halloween. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: September 20 – September 24, 2021

Scroll Up