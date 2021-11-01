Hawaii retailers rushing toward record holiday sales
By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:36 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
After two years of lagging sales, retailers cannot wait for holiday buyers. On Halloween, Christmas decorations were already up in Waikiki as a couple dressed in costumes walked past a festive sign at the Royal Hawaiian Center.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
In the U.S. there were 10.4 million job openings at the end of August, the highest on record since at least December 2000, evidence that the pandemic still has a grip on the economy, with many companies struggling to fill the open jobs. A customer walks behind a sign at a Nordstrom store seeking employees in Coral Gables, Fla.