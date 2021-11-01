comscore New project seeks to educate Hawaii students about Native American culture, history | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
New project seeks to educate Hawaii students about Native American culture, history

  By Jayna Omaye
  • Today
  • Updated 11:12 p.m.
  • COURTESY OAHU INTERTRIBAL COUNCIL / 2018 The Oahu Intertribal Council’s members and guests lead cultural demonstrations at schools statewide. Ronnie Preston, left, and daughter, Emma Carufel perform at Laie Elementary School.

    COURTESY OAHU INTERTRIBAL COUNCIL / 2018

    The Oahu Intertribal Council’s members and guests lead cultural demonstrations at schools statewide. Ronnie Preston, left, and daughter, Emma Carufel perform at Laie Elementary School.

  • COURTESY OAHU INTERTRIBAL COUNCIL / 2019 Members of the 808NDNZ drum group lead cultural demonstrations to preschoolers at Star of the Sea.

    COURTESY OAHU INTERTRIBAL COUNCIL / 2019

    Members of the 808NDNZ drum group lead cultural demonstrations to preschoolers at Star of the Sea.

Growing up on the mainland, Mae Prieto said she wished she’d learned more about the history and stories of Indigenous people during school. So when Prieto, who is Native American and Native Hawaiian, took the reigns of the Oahu Intertribal Council in 2011, she made education one of her priorities. Read more

