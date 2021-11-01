comscore HART appoints Mark Howland to fill seat | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Newswatch

HART appoints Mark Howland to fill seat

  • By Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:32 a.m.

Mark Howland has been appointed to the board of the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: September 20 – September 24, 2021

Scroll Up