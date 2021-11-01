HART appoints Mark Howland to fill seat

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Mark Howland has been appointed to the board of the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation.

Howland served as permits coordinator for HART in 2011 and is currently chief operating officer and chief biologist of WHALE Environmental Services. He has more than 40 years’ experience in project management, environmental and biological policy and management, according to a news release from HART.

Howland will serve through June 30, 2023, filling the remainder of the term of former board member Tobias Martyn, who stepped down.

“The board feels that Mark’s wide range of professional experience — which includes work on the Honolulu Rail Transit Project — makes him uniquely suited to serving on the HART Board of Directors,” said HART Board Chairwoman Colleen Hanabusa in a news release.