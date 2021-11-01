comscore Teacher vacancies ease in Hawaii, but substitutes are hard to find | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Teacher vacancies ease in Hawaii, but substitutes are hard to find

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:08 p.m.

Hawaii’s chronic classroom teacher shortage has eased this year to levels not seen in decades, tied in part to a declining student population as well as new and improved efforts to recruit teachers, according to the state Department of Education. Read more

