Hawaii News | Vital Statistics

Vital Statistics: October 22 to 28, 2021

Today

Updated 12:05 a.m.

Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health's Vital Statistics System. MARRIAGES Filed on Oahu, Oct. 22-28 >> Lyle Henry Adams and Jennifer Anne Bourne >> Jesus Heliodoro Aguirre Dueñas and Gerardo De Leon Venegas >> Todd Steven Arnold and Marivic Madriaga-Gonzalez >> Khanhi Van Bakar and Ngoc Bao Truong >> Dustye Elainea Billiott and Darrell Wayne Berwick Sr. >> Sela Monique Buted and Alexander Robb Cutler >> Reynaldo Pasay Canlas Jr. and Cherry Grace de Leon Aquino >> Theodore Anthony Contreras and Rolf Martin Arnold >> Leslie Marie Courtney and David Carl Stiefermann Sr. >> Maegan Renae Cubellis and Stephen Tyler Whitfield >> Arya Tiu Dadashzadeh and Melanie Mai Maykin >> Lydia Marie Davey and Mary Kathleen Donohue >> Ektomi Alina De La Cruz and Anthony Royce Johnson >> Adrianne Lynette Dunn and Shane Robert Sundby >> Lendsy Faith Navarro Fajotina and Mark Allen Tovio >> Maria Luz Antipolo Gonzales and Justin Beckley Peck >> Glenn Allen Gutridge and Eleanor Robyn Bottomley >> Joshua Dylan Habedank and Avery Elizabeth Cullins >> Christopher Marvin Helling and LaCara Lee Wilkinson >> Rolando Hernandez Novoa and Graciela Gantes De Billington >> Danielle Marie Jo Holmes and Jeffrey Grant Cherms >> Lisa Reiko Hong and James Joseph Kini Ferreira >> James Kenichiro Iwasaki and Lauren Sachiyo Kuliaika‘iuonauilani Johnson >> Sawyer Henry Johnson and Heather Lindsey Zane >> Kapena Matte Losano Sale Ka‘aihue and Sahara Napookalaokalani Tsukie Anna Bailey >> Cherise Garyue Lee and Corey Patrick Campbell >> Benjamin Lacson Legaspi Jr. and Julie Vi Thuy Nguyen >> Randall J. Leipziger and Elizabeth Louise Berg >> Sarah Anne Majerscak and Gregg Michael Winnington >> Kellie Michelle Malone and Benjamin Aaron Yee >> Ellis Morgan Matsuda Matro and Mary Lynn Hulsebus >> Carrie Lynne May and Jeffrey Boyd Carson >> Bryson Kalani Merrick and Mitchel James Viernes >> Nash Robert Miller and Elizabeth Joy Koivun >> Lindsey Anne Oldenburg and Anthony Christopher Davis >> Joshua Allan Olson and Alexandria Rae Loveall >> Juan Robert Patten and Molly Caitlyn McDonald >> Liana Lani Peitz and Ikaia Kaneakua Louis >> Bridgette Mabel Phillips and Jared Edwin Smith >> Samuel Jaquier Prows and Mileena Hane Kaus >> Sarah Anne Przeklasa and Mark Christopher Detor >> Jennifer Dayle Quinton and Nicholas Wade Walker >> Jasmine Marie Ramos and Gregory Alan Hare Jr. >> John Thomas Richmond II and Michelle Denise Fils-Aime >> Emilio Javan Rivera and Hannah Krizzia Lelina Manago >> Jah'keysia Rozetta Robinson and Sir'Eric Jacquez Chrishaun Gross >> Mariana Ines Romero Saavedra and Rafael Rene Ugarte Caldera >> Elise Marie Root and Emerson William Baugher >> Alejandra Violeta Sanchez and Bryan Alberto Alvarez >> Veronica Soto and Jonathan Beltre >> Lisa Kiyomi Stevenson and Nathan Asher Murray >> Meghan Elizabeth Stillwell and Jacob Timothy Whitmore >> Shafonia Renee Sumrall and John Vincent Howard >> Royce Tadao Takuji Takahashi and Amber Ashley Ching >> Sasha Diane Torres and Rene Elizabeth Cedillo >> Mervin Jesson Gicaraya Uy and Destinie Josette Martinez Valdez >> Allyson Christine Voorhis and Bannon Dalerenzo Pozon >> Herbert Kelii Warner Jr. and Oanh Thi Dang >> Ivan Isaac Yerena and Anastasia Leigh Scott

BIRTHS

Filed on Oahu, Oct. 22-28

>> Madison Hikaru Abe >> Saige Kailani Emiko Akamine >> Royal Aleah Anderson >> Kekaulele Joseph Kaleihiwaokapilinaaloha Aoki >> Ty Porter Baxter >> Bronx La'aloai Kuailipo'ilani Beatty >> Cullen Yoshio Canida >> Priya Hemelenahenaheokalani Brar Chong >> Lawrence Kekoa Coyaso Jr. >> Ramsey Evander Cushing >> Ariella Deborah Day >> Lion-Albert Aurellano Delos Reyes >> Eleanor Keana Duffey >> Taiya Michiko Duquette >> Ren Akito Fujishiro >> Alexander James Griffin >> Monica Melad Talaat Labieb Hanna >> Cameron Marie Hoshida >> Isaiah-Michael Allen Mokumia Howard-Mahuka Jr. >> Humila Faith Butay Jose >> Alexi-Marie Ann 'Olinoaloha Archangel Joseph >> Gemma Rose Waimaialileanalani Kema >> Aksel Kala'ikupa'a Kepa >> Rosalina Sandra Jolynne Yvette King Hayes >> Helen Renee Lawry >> Wesley Kekoa Leung >> Kaimana Ricky Mahelona >> Kapi'olani Faith Mahelona >> Charli Rayne Mailelagi Matsumoto >> Aleena Ali McKee >> Jakobi Silver Medicine Bear >> Joshua Ryn Guadez Melegrito >> Etsu Yoshiro Mercado >> Ikena Hayze Kekai Ali'i Kamanaloa O Kaupo Miner >> Avalyn Faye Kaiulani Mole >> Haru Moon >> Jasper Kai Abad Munar >> Ava Loretta Healani Leina'ala Nakapalau >> Kaleb Sean Halola Noikulani Nakapalau >> Ayden Kala'iku Nascimento >> Lea Katara Agpawa Orias >> Sonoma Grace Eunhye Paishon >> Lylah Iolana Palompo >> Aian Jayvid Salvador Pascual >> Rico Montana Kay Quebral >> Wren Nohea Howard Rice >> Charles Gabriel Shoffner >> Olive Kay Smith >> Zaylee Vaaiga Aitupepeninatautele Tims-Tanoa >> James Kaleo Van Zlike >> Rowan Dennis Vigar >> Dreyzen Reign Jardin Villa >> Aria Adelaida Tadeo Villanueva >> Kawika John White >> Kyxtn Kazuma Temujin Yokota