comscore Vital Statistics: October 22 to 28, 2021 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Vital Statistics

Vital Statistics: October 22 to 28, 2021

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Each week, the Honolulu Star-­­Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: September 20 – September 24, 2021

Scroll Up