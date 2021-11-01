comscore Women’s Fund of Hawaii grants offset effects of pandemic | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Women’s Fund of Hawaii grants offset effects of pandemic

  • By Pat Gee pgee@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:16 p.m.
  • COURTESY HEALTHY MOTHERS HEALTHY BABIES COALITION OF HAWAI‘I Pennie Bumrungsiri, right, one of Healthy Mothers Healthy Babies Coalition of Hawai‘i’s program directors and a licensed midwife, meets with a mother and her child in Mana Mama’s mobile clinic.

    Pennie Bumrungsiri, right, one of Healthy Mothers Healthy Babies Coalition of Hawai‘i’s program directors and a licensed midwife, meets with a mother and her child in Mana Mama’s mobile clinic.

The Women’s Fund of Hawaii recently bestowed over $60,000 in special grants to several nonprofits that support the social welfare of women and girls, who research has shown suffered more adverse effects from COVID-19’s impact on the economy. Read more

