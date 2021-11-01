Hawaii Beat | Sports Hawaii Pacific women earn shutout By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Hawaii Pacific women’s soccer team scored late in the game to take a 1-0 victory over the Academy of Art on Sunday at the CCSF Soccer Field. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The Hawaii Pacific women’s soccer team scored late in the game to take a 1-0 victory over the Academy of Art on Sunday at the CCSF Soccer Field. The Sharks (5-8-1, 4-3-1) have now won three games in a row, while the Urban Knights (2-9-2, 1-7) lost for the fifth straight time. Freshman Soraya Santos scored the clincher in the 87th minute, taking a high cross from fellow freshman Marcella Chan and putting the ball through the far post for the winning goal. The Sharks outshot the Urban Knights 19-7. HPU will complete its Northern California road trip with a Tuesday match at Fresno Pacific at 2 p.m. HST at Ramirez Field. Sharks men defeat Urban Knights The Hawaii Pacific men’s soccer team used two first-half goals to outlast the Academy of Art 2-0 on Sunday at CCSF Soccer Stadium. The Sharks (7-5-2, 5-1-2) extend their win streak to four straight games with the win over the Urban Knights (0-12-1, 0-8). Sebastian Navarro opened the scoring with a 17th minute shot to the top right shelf on an assist from Dennis Dinyer. Defender Steven Alvizar made it double with a 40th minute tap-in goal after a misplayed clearance by Art to make it 2-0. Hawaii Pacific outshot ART U 23-11. HPU wraps up their NorCal road trip on Tuesday as its plays Fresno Pacific at 4:30 p.m. HST at Ramirez Field. Previous Story AP Top 25: Michigan St up to 5; Wake in top 10 for 1st time