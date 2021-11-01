comscore Hawaii Pacific women earn shutout | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Hawaii Pacific women earn shutout

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Hawaii Pacific women’s soccer team scored late in the game to take a 1-0 victory over the Academy of Art on Sunday at the CCSF Soccer Field. Read more

