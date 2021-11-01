Hawaii Pacific women earn shutout

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Hawaii Pacific women’s soccer team scored late in the game to take a 1-0 victory over the Academy of Art on Sunday at the CCSF Soccer Field.

The Sharks (5-8-1, 4-3-1) have now won three games in a row, while the Urban Knights (2-9-2, 1-7) lost for the fifth straight time.

Freshman Soraya Santos scored the clincher in the 87th minute, taking a high cross from fellow freshman Marcella Chan and putting the ball through the far post for the winning goal. The Sharks outshot the Urban Knights 19-7.

HPU will complete its Northern California road trip with a Tuesday match at Fresno Pacific at 2 p.m. HST at Ramirez Field.

Sharks men defeat Urban Knights

The Hawaii Pacific men’s soccer team used two first-half goals to outlast the Academy of Art 2-0 on Sunday at CCSF Soccer Stadium.

The Sharks (7-5-2, 5-1-2) extend their win streak to four straight games with the win over the Urban Knights (0-12-1, 0-8).

Sebastian Navarro opened the scoring with a 17th minute shot to the top right shelf on an assist from Dennis Dinyer. Defender Steven Alvizar made it double with a 40th minute tap-in goal after a misplayed clearance by Art to make it 2-0. Hawaii Pacific outshot ART U 23-11.

HPU wraps up their NorCal road trip on Tuesday as its plays Fresno Pacific at 4:30 p.m. HST at Ramirez Field.