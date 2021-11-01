NFL Islanders

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII

>> Marcus Kemp, Chiefs wide receiver: Plays the Giants in Kansas City on Monday Night Football.

>> Keith Kirkwood, Panthers wide receiver: Was targeted once but did not get a reception against the Falcons.

>> Rigo Sanchez, Colts punter: Punted four times for an overall average of 45.5, with a net of 40.3 against the Titans. He placed two inside the 20 and had a long boot of 63 yards.

>> Jahlani Tavai, Patriots linebacker: Made an assisted tackle on special teams against the Chargers.

KAHUKU

>> Bradlee Anae, Cowboys defensive end: Did not record any statistics against the Vikings, except for a fourth-down offside penalty that gave Minnesota a first down.

>> Alohi Gilman, Chargers safety: Recorded two solo tackles against the Patriots.

KAMEHAMEHA

>> Kamu Grugier-Hill, Texans linebacker: Recorded four solo tackles and one assisted tackle against the Rams.

LEILEHUA

>> Netane Muti, Broncos guard: Was placed on the COVID-19/reserve list on Wednesday.

PUNAHOU

>> DeForest Buckner, Colts defensive tackle: Recorded two solo tackles, one sack for a loss of 8 yards and a quarterback hurry against the Titans.

>> Ka’imi Fairbairn, Texans place-kicker: Was wide right on a 47-yard field goal attempt but converted both extra-point attempts against the Rams.

>> Nate Herbig, Eagles guard: Was on the active game-day roster against the Lions.

>> Marcus Mariota, Raiders quarterback: Las Vegas had a bye and the Heisman Trophy winner from Oregon was back in Eugene, Ore., on Saturday for the Ducks win over Colorado.

>> Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins quarterback: Finished 21 of 39 for 205 yards and an interception amid speculation on the Dolphins interest in acquiring Deshaun Watson from Houston before the NFL’s Tuesday trade deadline. “It wasn’t up to par, that’s what I would say. Obviously we didn’t win, so it’s kind of how I judge a lot of how we do, not just myself but offensively, it’s kind of how we judge our games,” Tagovailoa said after the loss to the Bills. “Unfortunately it hasn’t been going our way, the way we want it to. But we’ve just got to keep going.”