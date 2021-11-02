comscore Off the News: Drive sober, no matter bar closing time | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Drive sober, no matter bar closing time

  • Today
  • Updated 6:54 p.m.

Honolulu bar managers were happy to hear the mayor last week extend liquor service hours until 2 a.m., effective this Wednesday. So were their customers, no doubt, but a word to the wise: Police already are setting up sobriety checkpoints to curb the potential for holiday-season drunken driving incidents. Read more

