Off the News: Drive sober, no matter bar closing time

Honolulu bar managers were happy to hear the mayor last week extend liquor service hours until 2 a.m., effective this Wednesday. So were their customers, no doubt, but a word to the wise: Police already are setting up sobriety checkpoints to curb the potential for holiday-season drunken driving incidents.

On Monday, police launched the driver checkpoint campaign to extend through New Year’s Eve, at undisclosed times and places.

Note to tourists, newly welcomed back: This means you, too.

Ice Cube won’t thaw on COVID vaccine

Actor/rapper Ice Cube was set to co-star in a movie filmed in Hawaii, but gave it up — and a reported $9 million payday — because he didn’t want to get vaccinated. The film is titled “Oh Hell No,” apropos, some say, of Ice Cube’s stance.

So far he hasn’t explained his position, which comes despite his very public previous support of masking. That’s his prerogative, but if only he would share his reasons, he could bring a level of understanding to what has become a caustic divide between those-who-did and those-who-won’t.