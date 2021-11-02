comscore Editorial: ‘Tis the season to shop, give local | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: ‘Tis the season to shop, give local

  • Today
  • Updated 7:12 p.m.

The message of the 2021 holiday shopping season — like the one last year, in the thick of the pandemic — is “shop local.” Just as in 2020, the aim remains to help local businesses that were so devastated in the shutdown of Hawaii’s tourism-dependent economy. Read more

