Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Celebrate National Sandwich Day with this limited-time chicken katsu sando ($8.99) at Sistah at Beer Lab HI within Pearlridge Center. Read more

Celebrate National Sandwich Day with this limited-time chicken katsu sando ($8.99) at Sistah at Beer Lab HI within Pearlridge Center.

The sandwich features a shoyu-marinated chicken thigh that’s breaded and topped with Korean-style housemade pickles, daikon, cucumbers, kewpie mayo and Japanese katsu sauce in a soft brioche bun. Sistah launched this special the week of Oct. 19, and it was so popular that they decided to extend it to Nov. 5.

Stay updated with the business on Instagram (@sistahtruck).

Turkey time

Guava Smoked is offering 12-14-pound turkeys for purchase this holiday season ($60). The business cold smoke the brined turkeys with invasive strawberry guava wood — also known as waiwi — for four hours. After cooling, they vacuum seal and freeze the smoked turkeys.

Interested customers can get on a waiting list and let Guava Smoked know their desired pickup time. Patrons are given a turkey cooking bag/tie wrap, cooking instructions and the frozen or defrosted turkey. The biz recommends picking up the turkey earlier than Thanksgiving Eve (Nov. 24), since it takes two days to defrost in the refrigerator.

Guava Smoked is closed on Thanksgiving Day, so plan ahead. To learn more or preorder, visit guavasmoked.com.

11-course extravaganza

Mugen — located within ESPACIO The Jewel of Waikiki — recently debuted an 11-course tasting menu to a reduced capacity of 18 guests per seating on select nights, making the experience even more exclusive. Until now, tastings consisted of eight courses; this is the first time Mugen is offering a tasting of this length.

The 11-course tasting menu includes dishes like Sasanian osetra caviar atop a blini with uni panna cotta and green apple gelee, Mililani chocolate cremeux with potato crisps, smoked cashew soil and miso caramel, and more. The menu also features organic produce — like Fairy Tale eggplant, poha berries and Queen Sophia edible flowers — grown exclusively for Mugen by a locally owned family farm.

The 11-course tasting menu costs $195, with an optional wine pairing available. For reservations, call 808-377-2247 or email mugenreservations@mugenwaikiki.com.

Happy broth-day

Tanaka Ramen & Izakaya, the Japanese ramen restaurant known for its tasty variety of signature ramen bowls and small plates, is celebrating its first Broth-day Nov. 16 at Ala Moana Center.

As part of its one-year celebration, the eatery is offering free ramen bowls to 25 lucky customers on Nov. 16. Customers that dine at the Ala Moana Center location will have a chance to pull from a bowl of raffle tickets to see if they won a free bowl of ramen, which will be taken off their bill that day. Also, on Nov. 20-21, customers who spend $25 or more will receive one free appetizer of their choice (karaage chicken, crispy chicken wings or gyoza). This offer is valid only at the Ala Moana Center location.

For more information, visit tanakaramen.com.