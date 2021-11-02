Just squiding around

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In the United States, most calamari dishes come in the form of a familiar fried appetizer. However, many Mediterranean countries serves squid in a variety of ways — in Portugal, you’ll find grilled squid ring kebabs, whereas squid is frequently in paella, soups and pastas in Italy and Spain. In Asian countries like Japan and China, squid is grilled whole and is a popular treat at food stands. Hot and spicy squid stir-fries are more common in Southeast Asia.

You might have heard of the trending Netflix drama called Squid Game, and while the show doesn’t revolve around food, there are plenty of squid-centric dishes you can find around Oahu. Check out the selection below — some even include ideas for family-friendly games you all can try. Determining the rules, though, is up to you.

Calamari

What: Calamari comes from the Italian word for “squid.” In the United States, it typically refers to a popular appetizer that features deep-fried pieces of squid.

This delectably crispy appetizer is a favorite at Nico’s Pier 38. The calamari is soaked in milk for a long time, then it’s battered and deep fried to order.

“Since we soak our calamari in milk, it actually tenderizes the squid, so when you do order it, it’s crispy and doesn’t come out rubbery,” says chef/owner Nico Chaize.

Pro tip: If you’re dining at this restaurant, Chaize recommends asking for the signature garlic cilantro dipping sauce (instead of just cocktail sauce). It takes the calamari to the next level, in terms of flavor.

Game: Calamari ring toss

Spicy squid stir-fry

What: When it comes to cooking squid stir-fry, preparation is key, according to Tony Chung, co-owner of Sadie’s BBQ.

“The stir-fry preparation should start with just the squid, oils and minced garlic,” says Chung. “Add the vegetables and seasonings once the squid is cooked halfway through. If you cook everything together at once, the vegetables will overcook, or your squid might be undercooked. This process ensures a balanced doneness.”

A popular customer order at Sadie’s BBQ, this spicy squid dish is sautéed with a little bit of minced garlic, vegetable oil, sesame oil and housemade chile oil. When the squid is halfway done cooking, vegetables — carrots, onions, zucchini and scallions — are added to the dish. The squid is then seasoned with soy sauce, oyster sauce, hondashi, Ajinomoto and sugar.

Grilled squid

What: When grilled squid is drizzled with garlic/parsley and olive oil, it’s not only a healthier way to enjoy the dish, but it also highlights the squid’s flavor and texture.

Taormina Sicilian Cuisine’s Seppia alla Siciliana — grilled Spanish squid — is served with light herb dressing, arugula and roasted tomatoes. According to executive chef Hiro Mimura, many restaurants might use calamari in such a dish, but Seppia is the most ideal for Italian cuisine.

“Soft and bouncy, the squid is tender and delicious,” Mimura says. “The squid ink from Seppia is also the specific one used for squid ink pastas. The slightly charred flavor profile is simple, yet exquisite with a squeeze of fresh lemon.”

Squid ink pasta

What: Squid ink pasta has origins in the island of Sicily. When squid ink is added to the dough and water as the pasta is made, it results in black-colored noodles with a salty-sweet flavor.

Several Oahu eateries, including Il Lupino Trattoria & Wine Bar, serve this dish.

“Our black squid ink pasta with lobster is made with Chardonnay, butter, garlic, Italian extra virgin olive oil, lemon, grape tomatoes and a touch of truffle cream sauce,” says general manager Christopher Lord. “It pairs perfectly with our Kistler Chardonnay, one of our Coravin wine selections by the glass.”

Game: Squid ink tic-tac-toe

Squid luau

What: This traditional Hawaiian side dish consists of cooked luau leaves and squid. It can be found at restaurants serving Hawaiian fare like kalua pork, chicken long rice, poi and lomi salmon.

The squid luau at Fort Ruger Market includes both tako and squid, according to chef/manager Joshua “JB” Beaucond, who says the recipe for this local dish recently changed.

“We use both tako and squid to give the dish more meat and texture,” he explains. “We make squid luau twice a week since we go through it so fast. Some people blend the luau leaves; we cook them down without cutting them to extract all the flavor from the leaf itself. Then, we let it stew — low and slow is the way to go. We take our time making squid luau, so it’s a two- to four-hour process.”

Game: Eat squid luau with chopsticks without spilling a drop.