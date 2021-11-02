Local comfort food to da max

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Fun fact: So Fat food truck originally had eight “Os” in its name, according to driver/ cashier Feao Fehoko. Read more

“It’s a family thing,” she explains. “We’re always eating, and when we’re done, we say, ‘Oh, soooooooo fat.’ The name just stuck.”

So Fat started out in Waimanalo, and the truck — known for its local-style cuisine — still goes there every week.

“On Fridays, we’re at Kapaa Quarry; every other Wednesday, we’re at Alii Place; the other Wednesdays, we’re at Waimanalo Quarry; and on Sundays, we’re at Cultural Connections Makana and Makeke in Waimanalo,” Fehoko says. “Follow us on Instagram (@sofatcatering) to see our location for the day.”

Fehoko says the biz is especially known for its boneless deep-fried chicken.

“We have garlic chicken ($15), furikake chicken ($15), spicy chicken ($15) and So Fat Frickn Chicken ($14),” she says. “The So Fat Frickn Chicken is our original chicken; the spicy chicken has a mayo-Sriracha-based sauce.”

So Fat offers daily specials like baked char siu pork ($16) and jumbo black tiger “no need fight da shell” garlic shrimp ($20).

“We also offer two-choice combos ($18) and the Fat Combo ($23), which comes with three entrées,” Fehoko says.

Customers can phone in their orders once the truck opens for the day. Fehoko says So Fat is open until they’re sold out, which is around 3-4 p.m., but earlier at Alii Place.

So Fat also sells li hing mui lemon peel gummies, called So Fat snacks.

“We have Gushers and Sour Patch Kids or gummy bears and Sour Patch Kids,” Fehoko says. “They’re $5 a bag; we just started selling these and everybody likes them.”

So Fat

808-321-0935

sofatcatering@gmail.com

Instagram: @sofatcatering

Hours: 11 a.m. until sold out

How to pay: Cash, credit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay

How to order: In person or by phone once the truck is open