comscore Local comfort food to da max | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave | Keep on Truckin'

Local comfort food to da max

  • By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
  • Today
  • Updated 2:09 p.m.

  • PHOTO BY ANTHONY CONSILLIO

    Go get ‘em, tiger Jumbo black tiger “no need fight da shell” garlic shrimp ($20)

  • PHOTO BY ANTHONY CONSILLIO

    Fat Combo: three choices shown with furikake chicken, spicy chicken and So Fat Frickn Chicken ($23)

  • PHOTO BY ANTHONY CONSILLIO

    Baked char siu pork ($16)

  • PHOTO BY ANTHONY CONSILLIO

    Beef brisket watercress with tofu ($16)

  • PHOTO BY ANTHONY CONSILLIO

    Feao Fehoko, Braden Pizarro and chef Rhonda Shin in front of So Fat food truck

Fun fact: So Fat food truck originally had eight “Os” in its name, according to driver/ cashier Feao Fehoko. Read more

Previous Story
This cozy cafe is worth checking out
Next Story
‘Chop’ to it with this meaty masterpiece

Scroll Up