For a burger experience without the beef, fry up a patty made with tofu and a mix of vegetables. These can also be served as patties with rice or on a salad. If you do serve them as burgers, consider adding ketchup, mustard and pickles to complete the effect.

Tofu Burgers

Ingredients:

• 14 ounces firm tofu, drained and mashed

• 5 green beans, minced

• 1/2 small carrot, minced

• 1 teaspoon flour

• 1 teaspoon cornstarch

• 1 teaspoon ginger, minced

• 1/2 teaspoon salt

• Pinch white pepper

• 1/4 teaspoon sesame oil

• 1 cup vegetable oil, for frying

For serving:

• 6 hamburger buns

• Lettuce or kale leaves

Directions:

Combine tofu with green beans and carrot. Add flour, cornstarch, ginger, salt and pepper; mix well. Heat oil in skillet. Form tofu mixture into six balls. Place in oil and press down. Fry until golden on both sides.

Serve on buns topped with lettuce or kale. Serves 6.

Approximate nutrient analysis per serving: 250 calories, 12 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 450 mg sodium, 26 g carbohydrate, 0.5 g fiber, 5 g sugar, 9 g protein.

Nutritional analysis by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.