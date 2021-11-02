comscore This cozy cafe is worth checking out | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave | Nadine Eats Hawaii

This cozy cafe is worth checking out

  • By Nadine Kam
  • Today
  • Updated 2:43 p.m.

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Cafe Kopi owners Ernest Shih and Jeanne Ng. Their vision for Cafe Kopi was to create the perfect ambiance conducive to conversation over good food and coffee.

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Cafe Kopi’s dumplings ($8) were perfected during at-home dinner parties before they made it onto the menu. Choose between a pork-and-vegetable filling and a mushroom-and-tofu filling.

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Taste the rainbow During last month’s celebration of LGBT history, Cafe Kopi’s baristas came up with a rainbow matcha latte special.

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Singapore laksa ($18) at Cafe Kopi; rice noodle option costs $2 more

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Quinoa tabbouleh ($12.75) is one of a handful of vegan-friendly dishes on the menu.

Local boy Ernest Shih met Jeanne Ng in Singapore as two kindred spirits with a joyful outlook on life and work. Read more

Previous Story
Mamaki tea needs to go around the world
Next Story
Local comfort food to da max

Scroll Up