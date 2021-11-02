This cozy cafe is worth checking out
- By Nadine Kam
-
Today
- Updated 2:43 p.m.
Cafe Kopi owners Ernest Shih and Jeanne Ng. Their vision for Cafe Kopi was to create the perfect ambiance conducive to conversation over good food and coffee.
Cafe Kopi’s dumplings ($8) were perfected during at-home dinner parties before they made it onto the menu. Choose between a pork-and-vegetable filling and a mushroom-and-tofu filling.
Taste the rainbow During last month’s celebration of LGBT history, Cafe Kopi’s baristas came up with a rainbow matcha latte special.
Singapore laksa ($18) at Cafe Kopi; rice noodle option costs $2 more
Quinoa tabbouleh ($12.75) is one of a handful of vegan-friendly dishes on the menu.
