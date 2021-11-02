comscore Hawaiian Electric proposes more EV public charging stations, lower charging rates | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaiian Electric proposes more EV public charging stations, lower charging rates

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:27 p.m.
  • COURTESY HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC Hawaiian Electric employee Blaine Cacho charges a company EV at one of the two DC fast-charging stations at Hawaiian Electric’s Ward Avenue location.

    Hawaiian Electric employee Blaine Cacho charges a company EV at one of the two DC fast-charging stations at Hawaiian Electric’s Ward Avenue location.

Citing a steady growth in the number of electric passenger vehicles in Hawaii, Hawaiian Electric announced Monday it is seeking permission from the state Public Utilities Commission to expand its network of public EV charging stations while also reducing charging rates. Read more

