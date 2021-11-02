Kilauea eruption continues to draw visitors

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
N. DELIGNE / USGS
View of the west vent within Halemaumau Crater, at the summit of Kilauea, as seen from the western crater rim Friday. Ponded lava within the west vent cone continues to flow down a spillway and into the lava lake.
N. DELIGNE / USGS
A wide view of the lava lake in Halemaumau Crater, at the summit of Kilauea, on Friday. This view, looking north, shows the west vent, left, which continues to supply lava to the active portion of the lava lake, while the eastern, right portion is crusted over. The active lake is primarily between the west vent source and the main island, center.