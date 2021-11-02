comscore Kilauea eruption continues to draw visitors | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Kilauea eruption continues to draw visitors

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:35 p.m.
  • N. DELIGNE / USGS View of the west vent within Halemaumau Crater, at the summit of Kilauea, as seen from the western crater rim Friday. Ponded lava within the west vent cone continues to flow down a spillway and into the lava lake.

    View of the west vent within Halemaumau Crater, at the summit of Kilauea, as seen from the western crater rim Friday. Ponded lava within the west vent cone continues to flow down a spillway and into the lava lake.

  • N. DELIGNE / USGS A wide view of the lava lake in Halemaumau Crater, at the summit of Kilauea, on Friday. This view, looking north, shows the west vent, left, which continues to supply lava to the active portion of the lava lake, while the eastern, right portion is crusted over. The active lake is primarily between the west vent source and the main island, center.

    A wide view of the lava lake in Halemaumau Crater, at the summit of Kilauea, on Friday. This view, looking north, shows the west vent, left, which continues to supply lava to the active portion of the lava lake, while the eastern, right portion is crusted over. The active lake is primarily between the west vent source and the main island, center.

Kilauea has entered the second month of its current eruption, having evolved from its initial show of multiple lava fountains to a steady spurting of molten rock from a single vent within the summit crater. Read more

