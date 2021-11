Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Question: Will this climate conference be the first time Gov. Ige has left Hawaii since the pandemic? He’s going in person, right? Not by Zoom?

Answer: Yes, Gov. David Ige is attending the COP26 summit in Scotland in person, and yes, “this will be the first time he has traveled since the pandemic began in March 2020,” spokeswoman Jodi Leong said in an email Monday, adding that details of his trip would be released today.

Ige will be one of six U.S. governors attending at least some of the United Nations’ climate change conference, called COP26, which began Sunday and runs through Nov. 12, according to the U.S. Climate Alliance, of which Hawaii is a member. Its website says that Ige would attend Nov. 5-12 and participate in three high-level discussions focused on achievable, durable climate action.

Although individual states aren’t official representatives in the international talks, they do influence the United States’ overall approach.

The U.S. Climate Alliance, usclimatealliance.org, is a coalition of U.S. states and Puerto Rico that collectively represent 62% of U.S. GDP, 56% of the U.S. population and 43% of U.S. emissions, according to its web- site. The alliance is committed to the Paris Agreement, with specific benchmarks set for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Q: Regarding the layoffs and outsourcing that are coming at HMSA, can the insurance commissioner look into this?

A: No, the issues, about which many readers have expressed concern, are outside his authority, said Hawaii Insurance Commissioner Colin Hayashida. Here is his full response:

“It is unfortunate that HMSA intends to lay off workers at this time. We are hopeful that the affected employees can be retained by HMSA in another capacity. While HMSA was required to notify the Department of Labor and Industrial Relations of its planned layoffs, it was not required to provide notice to the Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs. The Insurance Division does not have the authority to direct an insurer how to run its company, including the decision to outsource work. The Insurance Division’s authority lies with the solvency of the company. The marketplace Open Enrollment (began Monday), and we encourage consumers to shop and compare. They should share any concerns with the provider and ask questions before reviewing their options and making an informed selection.”

By marketplace, Haya­shida is referring to health care.gov, where U.S. citizens and nationals not covered by Medicare can shop for health insurance; most full-time working people in Hawaii receive health insurance through their employers.

The Hawaii Medical Serv­ice Association, commonly known as HMSA, Hawaii’s largest health insurer, said last week that it will revamp operations starting in 2022, affecting about 285 of roughly 1,500 employees. Affected workers would be reassigned within HMSA, offered jobs with an outside contractor (the contractor is based in India, but the jobs would be in Hawaii) or be laid off altogether.

Q: What’s the number to call if I need a booster shot but I can’t get to the clinic?

A: Call 808-586-8332 or 833-711-0645, Monday through Friday from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., according to Hawaii’s COVID-19 portal. In-home service is available for Hawaii residents unable to visit a vaccination site for their COVID-19 booster, just as it was available for the initial dose(s) of the vaccine.

