New 'citizen suit' takes aim at aging Red Hill fuel tanks | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

New ‘citizen suit’ takes aim at aging Red Hill fuel tanks

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:39 p.m.
  • U.S. NAVY / 2019 Military officials tour the Red Hill Underground Fuel Storage facility. Red Hill is a national strategic asset that provides fuel to operate in the Pacific.

    U.S. NAVY / 2019

    Military officials tour the Red Hill Underground Fuel Storage facility. Red Hill is a national strategic asset that provides fuel to operate in the Pacific.

The Wai Ola Alliance, an “environmentally and culturally focused” community group, said it’s issuing a 90-day notice of its intent to sue the Navy in federal court to speed up major repairs to the Red Hill fuel farm. Read more

