FCH Enterprises, the parent company of Zippy’s Restaurants, has announced the following new hires:

>> Anthony Mejia is vice president of information technologies. Mejia previously served as vice president of information technologies at Pieology Pizzeria.

>> Michael Jenkins is director of loyalty and customer insights. Jenkins previously served as global product marketing lead for Samsung’s free streaming TV service.

