Chaminade women set soccer records in 5-1 win

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Chaminade women’s soccer team set program and individual records en route to a 5-1 win over Holy Names on Monday at Pioneer Stadium on the Cal State East Bay campus. Read more

The Chaminade women’s soccer team set program and individual records en route to a 5-1 win over Holy Names on Monday at Pioneer Stadium on the Cal State East Bay campus.

The Silverswords set a single-game program scoring record as Randi Fontes and Asya Holt each doubled up with two-score efforts. Hoku Schatz rounded out the scoring as Chaminade broke its previous record of four goals in a game, set in 2017. The Silverswords (5-6, 3-4 PacWest) also surpassed their 2016 mark with win No. 5 this season after beating the Hawks (0-14, 0-6 PWC).

Fontes’ pair of goals gave her the school’s goals and points records. With 16 goals and 35 points, Fontes surpassed Caitlin Tatemichi in both categories. Fontes tied Tatemichi’s mark with a seventh-minute score, before finally breaking Tatemichi’s record minutes later with her second score of the game.

In between Fontes’ scores was Schatz’s 11th-minute goal, the first of her collegiate career. Holt joined in on the scoring with a her first goal of the season in the 24th minute to make it 4-0 at the halftime break. Holt scored again in the 54th minute, joining Fontes as the only teammates in program history to score multiple goals in the same game.

Chaminade outshot the Hawks 16-2 on the game. Holy Names narrowly avoided a shutout loss with a 73rd minute score.

The road trip continues as the Silverswords head to Paul Goode Field on Thursday to face Academy of Art at 7 a.m.

Silverswords halt slide against Holy Names

The Chaminade men’s soccer team snapped a month-long skid with a 1-0 win over Holy Names on Monday at Pioneer Field.

Jamin Fonseca provided the game-winner, breaking the deadlock after 77 scoreless minutes. Fonseca’s goal helped the Silverswords (3-8, 1-6 PacWest) break a seven-match losing streak. Chaminade also ends a 10-match winless streak in PacWest Conference play. Chaminade made the most of their opportunities, with Fonseca’s score coming despite a 20-3 shots advantage for Holy Names (4-8-1, 2-5).

Keeper Brandon Yasue upheld the Silverswords lead, making three saves in the final 24 minutes after withstanding a five-shot Holy Names barrage after Fonseca’s goal.

The Silverswords head to Academy of Art on Thursday as the road trip continues.