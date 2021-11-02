Hawaii men’s basketball rallies to beat Chaminade in exhibition

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In a performance that was ragged and rugged, the University of Hawaii basketball team emerged with a 72-60 exhibition victory over Chaminade on Monday. Read more

In a performance that was ragged and rugged, the University of Hawaii basketball team emerged with a 72-60 exhibition victory over Chaminade on Monday.

The first UH basketball game played with spectators since SimpliFi Arena was renamed drew 297 from the allotment of 500 tickets.

“We’re always going to be happy with the win,” UH coach Eran Ganot said, but lamented “a lot was left on the table, things we need to clean up and get better.”

The ’Bows raced to an early lead, stalled against the Silverswords’ complex zones, and surged in the final six minutes.

Mate Colina, a 7-foot junior, took a feed from wing Junior Madut on the right side, then swished a 3 to break a 54-all tie with 5:26 to play. Colina, who hit only five 3s last season, has displayed a growing confidence in his outside shooting.

“He’s worked on his shot,” Ganot said in the postgame conference. “With time, he’s a good shooter. He felt good about it.”

Ganot turned to Colina and said, “I have a lot of confidence in you.”

“Thanks, Coach,” Colina responded.

“You’d better make it,” Ganot said.

Colina’s basket sparked an 8-0 run for the ’Bows. He followed with a three-point play on a lay-in. Colina finished with 19 points on 7-for-9 shooting, 12 rebounds and a steal. He also drew seven fouls, leading to four free throws.

Madut contributed 16 points and guard Noel Coleman added nine points, with four coming on two thunderous dunks.

But while the ’Bows scored 16 of the game’s first 24 points, they could not shake their Division II opponents. The Silverswords found success with a 1-3-1 zone that turned the lane into an obstacle course. The Silverswords also tried an inverted scheme, placing big players on the perimeter and sliding quicker into the paint.

“We were not moving it side to side,” Ganot said. “We weren’t in the right spots. I’ll take ownership of that, for sure.”

For several stretches, Colina conceded, “we didn’t have the killer instinct to separate. … I think it’s important we find ways in (those) situations.”

Because of ailments and circumstances, the ’Bows went with several lineups. Two players being counted on for significant minutes this year — point guard Juan Munoz and wing Samuta Avea, a co-captain — did not play to rest ailments. “Things are being evaluated,” Ganot said of the timetable for both players’ return. “We’ve had some guys in and out of practice. The guys who have gone in have done a great job.”

JoVon McClanahan took over the point, with Coleman as the off guard. With Madut expanding his wing role, the ’Bows often attacked with a three-guard alignment.

Texas transfer Kamaka Hepa, a 6-foot-10 post, was paired with Colina or 6-9 Bernardo da Silva. Hepa and Colina gave the ’Bows interchangeable high-low options.

Hepa made only one of five shots, but he amassed five rebounds and three assists, and extended his defensive pressure.