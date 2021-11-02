comscore Kamehameha No. 1; ILH champ Punahou No. 2 in girls volleyball poll | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Kamehameha No. 1; ILH champ Punahou No. 2 in girls volleyball poll

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:04 p.m.

Coaches know best. Or maybe not. For a second week in a row, Kamehameha is atop the Honolulu Star-Advertiser Girls Volleyball Top 10. The Warriors defeated Mid-Pacific last week to finish ILH play 6-3, behind eventual first-place finisher Punahou. Read more

Previous Story
University of Hawaii men’s basketball newcomers bring D-I experience

Scroll Up