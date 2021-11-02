Hawaii Prep World | Sports Kamehameha No. 1; ILH champ Punahou No. 2 in girls volleyball poll By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 11:04 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Coaches know best. Or maybe not. For a second week in a row, Kamehameha is atop the Honolulu Star-Advertiser Girls Volleyball Top 10. The Warriors defeated Mid-Pacific last week to finish ILH play 6-3, behind eventual first-place finisher Punahou. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Coaches know best. Or maybe not. For a second week in a row, Kamehameha is atop the Honolulu Star-Advertiser Girls Volleyball Top 10. The Warriors defeated Mid-Pacific last week to finish ILH play 6-3, behind eventual first-place finisher Punahou. Kamehameha collected six of 10 first-place votes, while Punahou garnered the other four. One point separated the two powerhouse programs. Punahou (7-2) is No. 2 for a second week in a row despite being the only team from the ILH, or any league, to earn a state-tournament berth so far. The return of national-team outside hitter Devin Kahahawai plus the expected return of 2020-21 Gatorade Player of the Year Maui Robins from an ankle injury are likely the reasons why more than half of the panel voted for Kamehameha. STAR-ADVERTISER GIRLS VOLLEYBALL TOP TEN Nov. 1, 2021 Rank School (first-place votes) points, last week’s ranking 1. Kamehameha (6) (6-3 ILH) 95 1 2. Punahou (4) (7-2 ILH) 94 2 3. ‘Iolani (5-4 ILH) 77 3 4. Moanalua (4-0 OIA) 72 4 5. Damien (7-1 ILH D-II) 52 5 6. Mililani (5-0 OIA West) 48 6 7. Kahuku (4-1 OIA East) 34 7 8. Kapolei (4-0 OIA West) 31 8 9. Baldwin (6-0 MIL) 21 9-t 10. Le Jardin (6-2 ILH D-II) 13 9-t Also receiving votes: Kamehameha-Hawaii 6, Maryknoll 3, Seabury Hall 3, Waianae 1. Previous Story University of Hawaii men’s basketball newcomers bring D-I experience