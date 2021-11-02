comscore Waianae setter Haiti Tautua’a was a hidden gem until more than 30 colleges started to take notice | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Waianae setter Haiti Tautua’a was a hidden gem until more than 30 colleges started to take notice

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:11 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Prep profile picture of Waianae High School volleyball player Haiti Tautau’a. The 6-footer outside hitter has committed to Pittsburgh and carries a 4.0 GPA.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Prep profile picture of Waianae High School volleyball player Haiti Tautau’a. The 6-footer outside hitter has committed to Pittsburgh and carries a 4.0 GPA.

The first time coach Ka‘ena Keiki saw her play, he was impressed. It was the fall of 2019. Haiti Tautua‘a was on the other side of the net, and Keiki was the coach at Roosevelt. The teams scrimmaged at the Seariders’ gym, where Keiki had been a player. Read more

Previous Story
University of Hawaii men’s basketball newcomers bring D-I experience

Scroll Up