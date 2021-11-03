comscore Off the News: More stations would give EVs a charge | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: More stations would give EVs a charge

  Today
  • Updated 6:56 p.m.

State figures show Hawaii has 16,588 registered EVs and 23,619 hybrids, but the roughly 1 million gas vehicles leave room for growth. That’s why Hawaiian Electric Co. hopes its plan to add 150 fast-charging stations and 150 Level 2 stations at 75 sites will offer a boost. Read more

