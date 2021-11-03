Off the News: More stations would give EVs a charge

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

State figures show Hawaii has 16,588 registered EVs and 23,619 hybrids, but the roughly 1 million gas vehicles leave room for growth. That’s why Hawaiian Electric Co. hopes its plan to add 150 fast-charging stations and 150 Level 2 stations at 75 sites will offer a boost.

Still, according to the car insurer Insurify, with EVs and hybrids now at 4.31% of its passenger vehicles, this state is now second only to California, at 5.37%. And drivers can cover more of most islands on a charge, too.

Cross-cultural lessons are valuable

You can’t overstate the worth of introducing kids to cultures other than their own, and the younger the better. Thus the value of the Oahu Intertribal Council’s effort to bring Native American culture and history into elementary schools. Lessons would include hands-on activities and comparisons to the Native Hawaiian experience.

The relatively small number of Native Americans in Hawaii means few children would gain this exposure normally, and they have much to gain by making the connection.