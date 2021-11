Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Central Pacific Financial Corp. has appointed Jonathan B. Kindred as director of the boards of the holding company and subsidiary Central Pacific Bank.

The appointment, which was effective Monday, increased the number of directors on both boards to 12 from 11.

Kindred, 60, has over 35 years of global experience in the financial services industry and is the managing member of KR Consulting LLC, a professional services consulting firm in Lahaina, Maui. From 1983 to 2019 he was employed at Morgan Stanley in a career spanning multiple roles in New York, London and Tokyo. Most recently he served as president and CEO of both Morgan Stanley Japan Holdings Co. and Morgan Stanley MUFG Securities Co., a position he held from 2007 to 2019. During this time he also served as a member of Morgan Stanley’s management committee.