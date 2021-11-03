comscore Chamber of Commerce leader running for lieutenant governor | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Chamber of Commerce leader running for lieutenant governor

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Sherry Menor-­McNamara, president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce Hawaii, plans to announce today her candidacy for lieutenant governor, she told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Read more

Previous Story
Tech View: Cookies store information from visiting multiple sites

Scroll Up