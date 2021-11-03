comscore Honolulu Club to be transformed into Hawaiian youth support center | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Honolulu Club to be transformed into Hawaiian youth support center

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:39 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM The former Honolulu Club building at 932 Ward Ave., shown Tuesday, had been purchased by the Queen Lili‘uokalani Trust, which now plans to renovate it into a Hawaiian youth program.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The former Honolulu Club building at 932 Ward Ave., shown Tuesday, had been purchased by the Queen Lili‘uokalani Trust, which now plans to renovate it into a Hawaiian youth program.

  • COURTESY QUEEN LILI‘UOKALANI TRUST The former Honolulu Club building at 932 Ward Ave., had been purchased by the Queen Lili‘uokalani Trust, which now plans to renovate it into a Hawaiian youth program, above.

    COURTESY QUEEN LILI‘UOKALANI TRUST

    The former Honolulu Club building at 932 Ward Ave., had been purchased by the Queen Lili‘uokalani Trust, which now plans to renovate it into a Hawaiian youth program, above.

A largely empty midrise building in Kakaako long anchored by a fitness and social club until last year is headed for new life benefiting the well- being of Native Hawaiian youth. Read more

Previous Story
Tech View: Cookies store information from visiting multiple sites

Scroll Up