Japanese Cultural Center of Hawaii launches virtual tours of popular exhibit
By Jayna Omaye jomaye@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:42 a.m.
The community section of the “Okage Sama De” exhibit depicts the new business and educational opportunities that Japanese in Hawaii pursued after leaving the plantations.
Opened in 1995, the Okage Sama De exhibit has been closed since April 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Pictured is the part of the exhibit that dives into the second-generation, or nisei, soldiers who served in World War II.
