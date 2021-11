Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Queen’s Health System has named three new directors:

>> Chung-Huan “Johnny” Sun, M.D., has been named medical director of neuro critical care at The Queen’s Medical Center. Sun has been a ne uro-intensivist at QMC and a clinical professor of medicine at the University of Hawaii John A. Burns School of Medicine since September 2020.

>> Kurt Higuchi has been promoted to director of information technology security. Higuchi previously served as manager of IT security. He has a wealth of knowledge and field expertise through his years at Bank of Hawaii where he held various roles including project manager of network design.

>> Julie Quinn has been promoted to director of risk management. Quinn joined QHS in 2014 as senior claims examiner in the Risk Management Department, primarily handling and evaluation claims for QIE, as well as working with the various commercial insurance companies. Prior to that she was a claims adjuster and claims manager for a national property and casualty insurance company for 25 years.

