comscore Column: Injured workers, Hawaii economy deserve better access to care | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Wealth of Health

Column: Injured workers, Hawaii economy deserve better access to care

  • By Ira Zunin
  • Today
  • Updated 11:29 p.m.

As the pandemic slows down, mandates lift and augmented unemployment support tapers, many have returned to work. However, access to care when injured is increasingly inadequate. Several of the larger clinics offering occupational medicine have either closed, downsized or moved far from town. Read more

