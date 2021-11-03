comscore Dave Reardon: University of Hawaii, San Diego State had similar stadium issues | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Dave Reardon: University of Hawaii, San Diego State had similar stadium issues

  • By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:20 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2020 Hawaii played San Diego State on Nov. 14, 2020, in Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2020

    Hawaii played San Diego State on Nov. 14, 2020, in Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif.

For the better part of the past decade it seemed like Hawaii and San Diego State were in a race to see which Mountain West team could resolve its football stadium mess first. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii men’s basketball rallies to beat Chaminade in exhibition
Next Story
Television and radio - Nov. 3, 2021

Scroll Up